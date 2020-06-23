Left Menu
Development News Edition

Help govt and pvt hospital, PSUs conduct antibody-based COVID tests: ICMR to authorities

"Labs/hospitals initiating testing through the rapid antigen point-of-care test need to ensure that all symptomatic negative patients should essentially be referred to a real-time RT-PCR test for COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:53 IST
Help govt and pvt hospital, PSUs conduct antibody-based COVID tests: ICMR to authorities

The ICMR on Tuesday advised authorities to help all government and private hospitals, and public sector units, among others, to conduct antibody-based COVID-19 tests to allay concerns of healthcare workers and employees. Rapid antibody test for COVID-19 should be used only for surveillance and not diagnosis, the apex health research body said.

Detection of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 can be useful for conducting sero-surveys to understand the proportion of population exposed to the infection, including asymptomatic individuals, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said. IgG antibodies generally start appearing after two weeks of onset of infection once the individual has recovered and lasts for several months, it said. Therefore, the IgG test is not useful for detecting of acute infection, the ICMR advisory on newer additional strategies for COVID-19 testing released on Tuesday said.

Besides, the ICMR also recommended deployment of rapid antigen detection test for COVID-19 in combination with the "gold standard" RT-PCR test in containment zones, central and state government medical colleges and government hospitals, private hospitals approved by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare (NABH), and NABL accredited and ICMR approved private laboratories for COVID-19 testing. Hospitals, laboratories and state governments intending to perform point-of-care (PoC) antigen test need to register with the ICMR to obtain the login credentials for data entry. Data of testing needs to be entered on the ICMR portal on a real-time basis, the health research body said.

The ICMR portal has been modified to include a component on antigen testing. "Labs/hospitals initiating testing through the rapid antigen point-of-care test need to ensure that all symptomatic negative patients should essentially be referred to a real-time RT-PCR test for COVID-19. "This is particularly essential as the rapid antigen PoC test has a moderate sensitivity," the advisory said. The entities using antigen PoC test are expected to tie up with the nearest RT-PCR COVID-19 testing laboratory to ensure that all symptomatic cases, who are negative by the rapid antigen test, get tested at the nearest facility, it said.

The ICMR encouraged manufacturers of all antigen-based tests to approach it for validation and inclusion of their test in the wider testing approach of the country. The advisory said a positive test should be considered as a "true positive" whereas all symptomatic individuals testing negative through the rapid antigen test should be confirmed with a real-time RT- PCR test. Since test, track and treat is the only way to prevent spread of the coronavirus infection and save lives, it is imperative that testing should be made widely available to all symptomatic individuals and contact tracing mechanisms strengthened, the ICMR said. "ICMR advises all concerned state governments, public and private Institutions to take required steps to scale up testing for COVID-19 by deploying combination of various tests as advised," the advisory stated.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Trump takes hard line on U.S. monuments, threatens force against protesters

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing U.S. historical monuments and threatened to use force on some protesters, as political activism against racial injustice sweeps the country an...

Delhi WCD minister inspects shelter and observational homes

Delhi Minister for Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of shelter and observational homes in the national capital. He said inspections are necessary to ensure incidents like those repor...

Nigeria's Buhari sees threat to West African currency plan

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday that West Africas plan to adopt a common currency was being put at risk by some countries attempts to progress more quickly than the agreed timetable.Nations in the region are aiming to ad...

West Bengal: 11 more deaths take COVID toll to 580; 370 fresh infections reported

Eleven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in West Bengal on Tuesday, taking the toll due to the disease to 580, while 370 fresh cases pushed the states tally to 14,728, a health department bulletin said. Nine of the 11 deaths were due to com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020