PTI | Singapore | Updated: 24-06-2020 07:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 07:12 IST
Singapore: Indian national who recovered from coronavirus dies of heart attack

A 48-year-old Indian national, who was earlier assessed to have recovered from coronavirus, died from ischaemic heart disease, reported The Straits Times. It was the 11th case of a patient who tested positive for coronavirus but died from other causes, according to the daily which cited the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its Tuesday evening update.

The Indian man fainted on Tuesday morning at a temporary housing site for migrant workers and was taken to the emergency department at Singapore General Hospital. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 15.

The MOH has said that only those cases where the primary or underlying cause of death is attributed to COVID-19 should be added to the official death count. "This is consistent with international practice for classifying deaths," it explained.

About 3,700 more foreign workers, who have recovered from COVID-19, can potentially be allowed to return to work as of Tuesday, bringing the total number of those cleared of the virus to about 79,000 migrant workers. There are 3,23,000 migrant workers living in dormitories which have emerged as the most disease spreading clusters here. But more and more dorms are being cleared of COVID-19 following intensified medical testing of its residents.

With 405 new cases discharged on Tuesday, 35,985 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 192 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 6,219 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from COVID-19 complications, while 11 who tested positive have died of other causes, including the latest death..

