Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's success in curbing COVID-19 cases now hampers search for cures

In development of treatments, Russia and India approved Fujifilm Holdings Corp's Avigan as a COVID-19 therapy, but Japan, whose Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has touted the drug's potential and hoped to approve it in May, won't see a decision until at least July. "Due to the decreasing number of coronavirus infections, we believe it will take some time before clinical research is completed," said Tetsuya Nakamura, who is running a trial of Avigan at Gunma University Hospital in central Japan.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 09:13 IST
Japan's success in curbing COVID-19 cases now hampers search for cures

As nations race to develop treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, Japan has become a victim of its own success as slowing new infections has led to a shortage of patients to enroll in clinical trials.

Clinical trials are underway for more than a dozen potential vaccines, including at least six in China, but Japan's first human trials are expected to start next month. In development of treatments, Russia and India approved Fujifilm Holdings Corp's Avigan as a COVID-19 therapy, but Japan, whose Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has touted the drug's potential and hoped to approve it in May, won't see a decision until at least July.

"Due to the decreasing number of coronavirus infections, we believe it will take some time before clinical research is completed," said Tetsuya Nakamura, who is running a trial of Avigan at Gunma University Hospital in central Japan. "It's a pity that Avigan has been approved overseas but not in Japan."

Japan has fared better than most developed nations in tackling the disease that has killed more than 470,000 worldwide. While the epidemic drove Japan's medical system to the brink of collapse in recent months, serious cases now number about 60 nationwide. Some 54 COVID-19 related clinical trials have been launched in Japan, but most are still in the patient recruitment phase, according to trials' tracking data.

Interest in Avigan, known generically as favipiravir, soared in March after a Chinese official said it appeared to help patients recover from COVID-19. It is now the subject of at least 25 clinical trials around the world. The regulatory delay on Avigan is partly due to the fact that the studies should have been carried out in multiple countries at once, said Dr. Nakamura. But such studies are "enormously expensive."

Fujifilm said it is working to complete the clinical trials "as soon as possible." Japanese biotech firm Healios KK said in April it intended to add COVID-19 patients to its experimental lung therapy trial but has not enlisted any as yet.

"We were careful to size the cohort in light of the low number of patients in Japan, and so are only seeking to enroll around five patients," CFO Richard Kincaid said. With a dearth of domestic patients, Japan may have to rely more on overseas data and results to aid in regulatory approvals. That practice is common "if the quality of data is considered to be good enough," according to health ministry official Yasuyuki Sahara.

Sahara did not comment on the Russia or Indian approvals of Avigan and whether data from those nations could be used in Japan. The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, Japan's primary drug regulator, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 106.4700 yen)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australia reports first COVID-19 death in more than a month

Australias second most populous state on Wednesday said a man in his 80s died overnight from the coronavirus, the countrys first death from the virus in more than a month, as the state logged a double digit rise in cases for the eighth stra...

A 'royal' dynasty, its courtiers have grand delusions of opposition being about one family: BJP prez J P Nadda in attack on Gandhi family.

A royal dynasty, its courtiers have grand delusions of opposition being about one family BJP prez J P Nadda in attack on Gandhi family....

In conflict-hit countries, coronavirus testing may not reach women

By Nellie Peyton WASHINGTON, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Big gaps between the number of male and female coronavirus cases in parts of Africa and the Middle East suggest that women may be struggling to access testing or care, an aid...

Richard Armitage to lead 'Now & Then' adaptation

The Hobbit series star Richard Armitage will be playing the lead role in the upcoming movie, Now ThenBased on William Corletts award-winning novel of the same name, the film will be directed by filmmaker Adrian Noble, best known for Vaness...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020