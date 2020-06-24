Three officers from Tshwane metro police test positive for COVID-19

Two female officers and one senior male officer from the Tshwane Metro Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 51-year-old, a senior superintendent and a 37-year-old female constable, tested positive on 17 June 2020 at Number 1 Madiba Street.

The building was closed for two days to allow for the disinfection process to take place before other staff members could return to work.

The other 31-year-old female constable, stationed at the Mercedes Benz Building in Francis Baard Street, tested positive on 22 June 2020.

The constable went to the hospital for medical consultation when it was discovered that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

She has since been admitted to hospital, while the other two officers are in isolation for 14 days.

Another staff member, a female admin officer in Akasia, also tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. She is also in isolation for 14 days.

The building in which she was working was disinfected, following precautionary measures to keep other employees safe.

The Mercedes Benz Building is closed until 26 June 2020 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all employees and customers.

The building will be disinfected during the temporary closure for the safe return of staff members on 26 June.

