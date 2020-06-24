Left Menu
Development News Edition

India calls in army to run facilities in Delhi as cases surge

India reported 16,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest daily increase since the outbreak began, and the government called in the army to manage new treatment centres with thousands of additional hospital beds in New Delhi. At more than 456,000 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, India is the fourth worst hit country in the world, behind the United States, Brazil and Russia, according to a Reuters tally.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 14:44 IST
India calls in army to run facilities in Delhi as cases surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India reported 16,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, it's the highest daily increase since the outbreak began, and the government called in the army to manage new treatment centers with thousands of additional hospital beds in New Delhi.

At more than 456,000 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, India is the fourth worst-hit country in the world, behind the United States, Brazil, and Russia, according to a Reuters tally. Cases are expected to keep rising as state governments ease restrictions in place since lockdown was first imposed in late March.

New Delhi, the sprawling capital of more than 20 million people, also recorded its highest single-day increase on Wednesday, with more than 3,900 cases. Local government data showed that of the roughly 13,400 beds allocated to COVID-19 patients in the city, around 6,200 were occupied. The federal home ministry said the city would have around 20,000 additional beds available by next week at temporary facilities run by army doctors and nurses.

These include a 10,000-bed facility hosted at a religious center and railway coaches turned into wards. "Armed Forces personnel have been detailed for providing medical care and attention to COVID-19 patients housed in the Railway coaches in Delhi," Home Minister Amit Shah said.

The city government estimates it will have 550,000 COVID-19 cases by the end of July and will require 150,000 beds by then. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a new federal government order to take every positive patient to an assessment center as opposed to evaluating them at home was stretching already limited resources.

"Our ambulance system, our medical system is under pressure now. Today, we are having to take patients in buses," Sisodia said, adding that he had written to the federal home ministry. "This (rule) is creating chaos in New Delhi."

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

India's Vaishali qualifies for Speed Chess Championship GP; joins Humpy, Harika

Indias International Master R Vaishali has qualified for the FIDE Chess.com Womens Speed Chess Championship Grand Prix which begins later on Wednesday. The Chennai player, sister of young chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, joins Indias top two...

Blaze causes major damage to Unicharm factory in India

A fire at an Indian factory owned by a subsidiary of Japans Unicharm Corporation caused huge damage on Wednesday, officials said.Rajesh Bhatt, a senior official at Ahmedabads municipal fire service, told Reuters that about 125 staff and 31 ...

EdgeVerve Positioned as a 'Leader' in Process Discovery and Mining by NelsonHall

BENGALURU, India, June 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, was recently positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation And Assessment Tool NEAT, 2020 in the Automation Focus market se...

German business confidence rises for 2nd consecutive month

German business confidence has risen for the second consecutive month, a closely watched survey showed Wednesday. The result was slightly better than economists expectations. The Ifo institute said its monthly confidence index rose to 86.2 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020