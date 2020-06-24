Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-McDowell out of Connecticut event after caddie tests positive for COVID-19

This week's Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands is the third of five events on the PGA Tour's revamped schedule that is closed to the general public in a bid to help stem the spread of the virus. The PGA Tour is expected to release full testing results at the end of the pre-tournament testing process on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:07 IST
Golf-McDowell out of Connecticut event after caddie tests positive for COVID-19

Former world number four Graeme McDowell has said he will withdraw from this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut after his caddie Ken Comboy tested positive for COVID-19. Northern Irishman McDowell tested negative earlier this week but his long-time caddie Comboy returned a positive test on Tuesday.

"For the protection of the field and for my own physical and mental well-being, I’m going to take a test tomorrow morning then jump on a private plane,” McDowell, a four-times winner on the PGA Tour, told Golfweek on Tuesday. "I’m going to get myself out of here, home to Florida and decide whether I need to quarantine myself from my family."

Cameron Champ, twice a winner on the PGA Tour, has also withdrawn from the event after testing positive for the virus during pre-tournament screening, while fellow American golfer Nick Watney returned a positive test last Friday during the RBC Heritage tournament. This week's Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands is the third of five events on the PGA Tour's revamped schedule that is closed to the general public in a bid to help stem the spread of the virus.

The PGA Tour is expected to release full testing results at the end of the pre-tournament testing process on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

HIV epidemic still urgent unfinished business, UNAIDS chief says at PCB meeting

The 46th meeting of the UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board commenced on 23 June 2020. Held for the first time as a virtual meeting, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will see three days of discussion and reflection on the ...

Indian side raised issue of violent face off in Galwan Valley on June 15 during diplomatic talks with China: MEA.

Indian side raised issue of violent face off in Galwan Valley on June 15 during diplomatic talks with China MEA....

Indian side conveyed its concerns on recent developments in eastern Ladakh: MEA on diplomatic talks between India and China.

Indian side conveyed its concerns on recent developments in eastern Ladakh MEA on diplomatic talks between India and China....

As Lebanese pound crumbles, Berri urges 'financial state of emergency'

Parliament speaker Nabih Berri urged Lebanons government, central bank and commercial banks on Wednesday to declare a financial state of emergency and review all steps to protect the collapsing currency.He also said Lebanon would not get a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020