UAE's flydubai to resume flights from July 7

United Arab Emirates airline flydubai on Wednesday said it would resume some regular scheduled flights from July 7, when Dubai reopens its borders to foreign visitors. The carrier plans to resume flights to 66 destinations over the summer, it said, adding that flights are dependent on countries opening their borders. Sister airline Emirates has already resumed regular scheduled flights.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:57 IST
United Arab Emirates airline flydubai on Wednesday said it would resume some regular scheduled flights from July 7, when Dubai reopens its borders to foreign visitors. The government of Dubai announced this week that tourists would be able to enter the emirate next month for the first time since the UAE began enforcing border restrictions in March to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

State-owned flydubai would initially operate to 24 destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, it said in a statement. The carrier plans to resume flights to 66 destinations over the summer, it said, adding that flights are dependent on countries opening their borders.

Sister airline Emirates has already resumed regular scheduled flights.

