'Coronil' cannot be used as medicine in R'than without AYUSH ministry's permission: Raghu Sharma

Amid the ongoing controversy over Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's company Patanjali Ayurveda introducing "cure" for coronavirus infection, Rajasthan government on Wednesday clarified that this drug cannot be not used as a medicine in the state without the permission of the Ministry of AYUSH.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-06-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 00:17 IST
Representative image

Amid the ongoing controversy over Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's company Patanjali Ayurveda introducing "cure" for coronavirus infection, Rajasthan government on Wednesday clarified that this drug cannot be not used as a medicine in the state without the permission of the Ministry of AYUSH. Neither has anyone applied to the state government nor has the state government given any permission in this regard, State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said. He said according to the gazette notification issued by the Government of India in April this year, under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act 1940 and 1945, no ayurvedic medicine can sold as medicine for corona infection during COVID-19 pandemic without the approval of Union Ministry of AYUSH. Strict action will be taken against the seller as per the rules in case of sale of any drug as a medicine to treat the coronavirus infection, the minister added.

Patanjali Ayurveda, while presenting ''Coronil'' medicine on Tuesday had claimed that it has found a cure for coronavirus infection. Sharma said compliance of the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health, Union Ministry of AYUSH, and ICMR is being ensured in the treatment of coronavirus infection in the state. The health minister said no human clinical test of a drug can be done without the permission of the state government and action will be taken against those who mislead the common people by doing ''clinical trials'' without permission.

Referring to the various guidelines of the central government and other regulatory bodies, Sharma said without their compliance, action will be taken against the publicity and sale of any such means to treat the infection.

