Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO warns of oxygen shortage as COVID cases set to top 10 mln

The world faces a shortage of oxygen concentrators as the number of worldwide cases of coronavirus infection nears the 10 million mark, the World Health Organization head said on Wednesday. "Many countries are now experiencing difficulties obtaining oxygen concentrators," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 00:28 IST
WHO warns of oxygen shortage as COVID cases set to top 10 mln
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The world faces a shortage of oxygen concentrators as the number of worldwide cases of coronavirus infection nears the 10 million mark, the World Health Organization head said on Wednesday.

"Many countries are now experiencing difficulties obtaining oxygen concentrators," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference. "Demand is currently outstripping supply." The new coronavirus has hit 9.3 million people and killed more than 480,000 so far and is rising by about 1 million cases per week. This has pushed oxygen demand to 88,000 large cylinders per day, or 620,000 cubic metres of oxygen, Tedros said.

The sudden rise has created a dearth of oxygen concentrators needed to support breathing of COVID-19 patients suffering from respiratory distress. The health agency has purchased 14,000 oxygen concentrators from manufacturers and plans to send them to 120 countries in coming weeks, Tedros said. A further 170,000 concentrators - valued at some $100 million - will be potentially available over the next six months.

The head of the WHO emergencies programme, Dr Mike Ryan, meanwhile said the pandemic in many Latin American countries was still intense as deaths in the region surpassed 100,000 this week. Many countries had experienced 25-50% increases in cases in the past week, he said. "I would characterise the situation in the Americas in general as still evolving, not having reached its peak yet, and likely to result in sustained numbers of cases and continued deaths," he said.

The United States has criticized WHO's handling of the pandemic, calling the agency "China-centric". President Donald Trump demanded an immediate review and reforms and has pledged to quit the Geneva-based body. European governments are also working with the United States on an overhaul plan.

While Tedros has pledged accountability and a post-pandemic review, Ryan said on Wednesday the agency was holding internal talks over its actions including what it has learned about controlling the virus.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Wentworth Season 8 gets a new trailer, series slated to air on July 28

We are coming closer to Wentworth Season 8s premiere and avid fans cant wait to know what they can see next. The viewers in Australia are excited as the imminent season has an official release date.Like Wentworth Season 8, Season 9 had alre...

Thunder sign G Dort to multi-year contract

The Oklahoma City Thunder signed guard Luguentz Dort to a multi-year contract, general manager Sam Presti said Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed. The 6-foot-3 rookie has appeared in 29 games 21 starts this season, averaging 6.2 points and...

Priyanka Chopra, Anurag Kashyap among ambassadors for a downsized TIFF 2020

Indian star Priyanka Chopra and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap are among the 50 celebrated filmmakers and actors invited as the ambassadors of a slimmed down Toronto International Film Festival TIFF this year. The festival, slated to run from Sep...

Gabon lawmakers vote to decriminalize homosexuality

Lawmakers in Gabons lower house of parliament voted to decriminalize homosexuality, becoming one of the few countries in sub-Saharan Africa to reverse a law that punishes sexual relations between people of the same sex.In the vote late on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020