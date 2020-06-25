Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-American doctors, gurdwara launch food drive for COVID-19 patients

During these difficult COVID-19 times when millions of Americans have lost their jobs, several Indian-American entities demonstrated unprecedented unity in coming together and raising funds for several food drives in schools, community colleges, temples and gurdwaras, a media release said on Wednesday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 06:57 IST
Indian-American doctors, gurdwara launch food drive for COVID-19 patients

Indian-American doctors from in and around the national capital along with an eminent gurdwara have launched a food drive for the people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Greater Washington Association of Physicians of Indian Origin and leading Maryland gurdwara -- Guru Nanak Foundation of America -- held their first food drive over the weekend serving more than 350 families affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maryland and Virginia suburbs of Washington DC continue to show significant impact of coronavirus. During these difficult COVID-19 times when millions of Americans have lost their jobs, several Indian-American entities demonstrated unprecedented unity in coming together and raising funds for several food drives in schools, community colleges, temples and gurdwaras, a media release said on Wednesday. The association and the gurdwara were supported by several other Indian-American organisations including India Development and Relief Fund, United Hindu, Jain temples, Hindu American Community Services and American Diversity Group. The association has taken a lead role in helping with prescriptions for hundreds of patients who were not able to return to India due to COVID-19 and have run out of medicines.

This effort was launched by Sewa International, a leading charitable organisation in US working on many aspects of the pandemic such as food kitchens, housing Indian students and convalescent plasma therapy for patients affected by COVID-19. Recently, the association was informed by Montgomery College that several hundred of their students were facing difficulties in attending online classes due to lack of access to laptops, the statement said, adding that the doctors have decided to donate more than 50 laptops to the needy students.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

The World Bank Group today announced the seven-year debarment of Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies Corporation SBD in connection with collusive and fraudulent practices under the Danang Sustainable City Development Project and the Hano...

World Bank approves $500m to improve education quality in six Indian states

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved a 500 million Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States Program STARS to improve the quality and governance of school education in six Indian states. Some 250 million s...

Kerala Startup Mission offers platform for products, services from startup ecosystem

The Big Demo Day, organised by Kerala Startup Mission KSUM, kicked off on Thursday, offering a platform for the industry to tap into innovative and affordable products and services from the startup ecosystem. KSUM is the central agency of t...

Public Finance (Wellbeing) Amendment Bill passes by Parliament

The Public Finance Wellbeing Amendment Bill passed by Parliament today puts New Zealand in a world-leading position by legislating for Governments to consider peoples wellbeing alongside traditional fiscal and economic indicators of success...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020