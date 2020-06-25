Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramaphosa urges African leaders to work together to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Addressing the Conference on Africa's Leadership Role in COVID-19 Vaccine Development and Access, President Ramaphosa said it is essential that there be significant local vaccine manufacturing in Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-06-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 13:53 IST
Ramaphosa urges African leaders to work together to develop COVID-19 vaccine
The President urged leaders to work towards a much more responsive and equitable medical system.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

African Union Chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa, has called on African leaders to support efforts on the continent to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.

Addressing the Conference on Africa's Leadership Role in COVID-19 Vaccine Development and Access, President Ramaphosa said it is essential that there be significant local vaccine manufacturing in Africa.

"Success in developing and providing access to a safe vaccine for all Africans requires collaboration and cooperation of all member States.

"Through this meeting, which brings together African leaders, experts and other key stakeholders, we should produce a roadmap that involves efforts by Africans to produce the vaccines that are effective, safe and affordable," President Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

He said a portion of the GAVI (the Vaccine Alliance) vaccines, including for COVID-19 and the Expanded Programme of Immunisation, should be sourced from African manufacturers.

"The challenges and efforts needed to rapidly develop, evaluate and produce such a vaccine at scale are enormous, as are the resources required to ensure sufficient coverage across a continent as vast and populous as ours. Therefore, we need to act with urgency."

He encouraged African leaders to work together and negotiate with global donors to raise funds.

"…We need to mobilise resources in each of our countries and within the continent to secure supply of the vaccine upfront. We need to start to plan now and to improve the infrastructure in each of our countries to prepare for the rollout of the vaccine."

This includes accelerating regulatory approvals, strengthening supply chains and improving Africa's ability to deliver the vaccine to the population.

"Given the depth of expertise and capability on this continent, we need to support the contribution of African scientists and health care professionals to the vaccine effort," the President said.

He said while the disease is still in its early stages in Africa, infections are rising as countries ease their lockdowns in the face of mounting social and economic pressures.

"As the African continent, we have acted decisively and we have acted together in developing a strategy to combat the pandemic.

"We have been innovative in addressing our resource constraints through, for example, the establishment of the AU COVID-19 Response Fund, the Africa Medical Supplies Platform and the Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing."

President Ramaphosa said the pandemic has forced African countries to revise their budgets to prioritise spending on health, including infrastructure, logistics and the purchase of pharmaceuticals, medical products, equipment and materials.

"It has also underscored the essential value of maintaining funding for medical research even after the current health crisis has passed, so that we may be ready for the next pandemic. The Coronavirus pandemic is not the last such tragedy that humanity will encounter."

The President urged leaders to work towards a much more responsive and equitable medical system.

"We need to develop centres of excellence and robust health systems capable of withstanding any threat. We urgently need to introduce universal health coverage to ensure no one is unable to access health care when they need it.

"By working together, by pooling our resources and by investing in innovation, we shall overcome this grave threat to the health and well-being of our people."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Classes on loudspeaker: Jharkhand teacher beats odds of online learning

Teachers can change the world -- and that is what Shyam Kishore Singh Gandhi, the headmaster of a school in Jharkhands Dumka district, has been trying to for his over 200 students, who may be bereft of smartphones but not the willingness to...

Lockdown: People gather at Mumbai mosque, five booked

A case has been registered against five persons, including the trustees of an Andheri- based mosque, for allegedly violating the COVID-19 lockdown norms after a group of people assembled in the premises on Thursday, police said. The DN Naga...

Reform, not revolution, is path to Black equality, says UK activist

Those fighting for Black racial equality in Britain need to put realistic reform over dreams of revolution, said Imarn Ayton, an activist who has had a prominent role in protests that swept London in recent weeks.The death of George Floyd, ...

Emergency reminds us that democracies, when tested, fight back resiliently: Milind Deora

On the occasion of 45 years of imposition of emergency in India by the Indira Gandhi government, Congress leader Milind Deora on Thursday said emergency reminds us that democracies, when tested, fight back resiliently. Former Prime Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020