Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sponsor network gives lifeline to Ethiopians struggling under pandemic

The laptop belongs to Bilal Shukur, the doctor who helped launch the "My Family" programme in May and of which he says Zahra, whose husband left her while she was pregnant with Kalid, is one of around 900 beneficiaries. Ethiopia, like many African nations, has no social security system.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:30 IST
Sponsor network gives lifeline to Ethiopians struggling under pandemic

HIV positive and undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, Ethiopian single mother Zahra Mudesir lost her only source of income when the coronavirus put paid to her brother's construction job.

But she's found a lifeline via a monthly donation from the United States, part of a scheme being administered by an Addis Ababa doctor that links sponsors with local families impoverished by the epidemic. "I don’t have money to pay rent, I don’t have a job as I am still a hospital outpatient. So this assistance has given me a lot of relief," Zahra said.

The 33-year-old's face breaks into a shy smile as she, daughter Hayat, 12, and seven-year-old son Kalid sit outside their mud-brick home and chat on screen with their sponsor, Washington D.C.-based nurse Bethlehem Mekonnen. The laptop belongs to Bilal Shukur, the doctor who helped launch the "My Family" programme in May and of which he says Zahra, whose husband left her while she was pregnant with Kalid, is one of around 900 beneficiaries.

Ethiopia, like many African nations, has no social security system. No job means no food and, while the medical impact of the coronavirus has been relatively contained there with around 5,000 cases and 78 deaths, many more families have been left destitute by the economic slowdown it has caused.

So the 2000 birr (just under $60) per month that Bethlehem and other sponsors provide can mean the difference between starvation and survival. "It's a social safety net," Bilal told Reuters. "That family will consider the needy family as their own."

Sponsors can be individuals or organisations, and are encouraged to provide beneficiaries with psychological as well as financial support. Many, including Bethlehem, are part of the Ethiopian diaspora.

"Even though we all are struggling everywhere in the world... there are people suffering more than we have over here," she said. "So we are responsible to help and support as much as possible." ($1 = 34.3100 birr)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Unilever to drop 'Fair & Lovely' skin lightening product name

Unilever will drop the word fair from its Fair Lovely brand of skin lightening products which are popular in South Asia but have long been criticised for promoting negative stereotypes against people with darker skin. Companies face a moun...

CIL's coal supply to power sector drops 24 pc to 62 MT in Apr-May

The supply of coal by CIL to the power sector declined 23.9 per cent to 61.84 million tonnes in the April-May period of the current financial year. The development comes at a time when Coal India Ltd CIL is beset with tepid demand for coal,...

Tharoor urges Kerala CM to postpone state university exams amid pandemic

New Delhi India, June 25 ANICongress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to postpone the state university examinations amid COVID-19 crisis. Taking to Twitter, Tharoor wrote, My last-ditch appeal to ...

Japan companies call on government to accelerate low-carbon shift in coronavirus recovery

Aeon Co., Asias largest retailer, Fujitsu, Ricoh Co. and other firms called on Japans government to accelerate a shift to renewable energy and a zero carbon economy during the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.Meeting with Environment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020