Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 5:03 p.m. Delhi CM launches video-call facility for COVID-19 patients at LNJP hospital.

4:51 p.m. Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients also contaminate environment: Study.

4:42 p.m. Delhi High Court displeased with Centre, AAP govt over lack of real time update of beds for COVID patients.

4:22 p.m. Central team to visit Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana to bolster COVID-19 management efforts.

3:48 p.m. 20 fresh coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 2,642.

3:06 p.m. 76 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, case count rises to 16,085.

2:15 p.m. 88 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, tally climbs to 6,370.

2:10 p.m. Cough, fever most prevalent symptoms of COVID-19, study confirms.

1:49 p.m. Singapore reports 113 new COVID-19 cases.

12:59 p.m. Arunachal Pradesh has recorded its first COVID-19 fatality after a 43-year-old woman succumbed to the disease, officials said.

12:55 p.m. Puducherry reports 39 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 502.

12:23 p.m. Three more Maharashtra cops die of COVID-19; toll rises to 54.

12:13 p.m. Odisha's COVID tally rises to 5,962 with 210 new cases 12:03 p.m.

Use of statins linked to lower death rate in hospitalised COVID-19 patients: Study. 11:48 a.m.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan cross 192,000-mark; death toll reaches 3,903. 11:39 a.m.

Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay will go completely online next semester and not call students for face to face lectures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, its director said. 9:28 a.m.

Highest-ever daily jump of 16,922 COVID-19 cases pushes India's tally to 4,73,105; death toll rises to 14,894 with 418 new fatalities: Government. 2:21 a.m.

South Africa begins continent’s first trials for COVID-19 vaccine..