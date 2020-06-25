Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally reaches 423

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh rose to 423 on Thursday after three more people tested positive for the disease, according to a medical bulletin. The new patients are a four-year-old girl, a seven-year-old boy and 32-year-old woman, all of them family members of an infected person in Ramdarbar area, it said.

Seven coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from the disease. A total of 329 people have been cured so far, the bulletin said A total of 7,072 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 6,618 tested negative while reports of 29 people are awaited, it said. The number of active cases in the city stands at 88 and fatalities at six.