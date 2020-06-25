Portugal brings back some coronavirus lockdown measures in Lisbon

Left Menu
People in several parts of Greater Lisbon will have to go back to staying at home from next week as Portguese authorities deal with a worrying wave of coronavirus on the city's outskirts, the government announced on Thursday. Those living in the affected areas of the capital - a total of 19 civil parishes that do not include downtown Lisbon - will be allowed to leave home only to buy essential goods such as food or medication, and to travel to and from work.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:27 IST
People in several parts of Greater Lisbon will have to go back to staying at home from next week as Portuguese authorities deal with a worrying wave of coronavirus on the city's outskirts, the government announced on Thursday.

Those living in the affected areas of the capital - a total of 19 civil parishes that do not include downtown Lisbon - will be allowed to leave home only to buy essential goods such as food or medication, and to travel to and from work. "The only effective way to control the pandemic is to stay home whenever possible, keep physical distance at all times and always maintain protection and hygiene standards," Prime Minister Antonio Costa told a news conference.

The measure will be in place from June 29 until July 12 and it will then be reviewed, according to a government document. In the designated 19 areas, the limit on gatherings will be just five people.

There will be more police officers patrolling the streets to ensure people follow the rules, and those who fail to comply with the measure will be punished, Costa said. Portugal has reported a total of 40,415 cases and 1,549 deaths from the coronavirus, far few than neighboring Spain. It has been hailed as a success story in the fight against the disease and began lifting its lockdown on May 4.

But localized outbreaks in poorer neighborhoods and industrial hubs, as well as stemming from parties and raves along the coast, have kept cases increasing at a steady daily rate in the hundreds for the past month.

