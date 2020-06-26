Left Menu
Development News Edition

California governor declares budget emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday declared a budget emergency in the most populous U.S. state, blaming expenses and the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | California | Updated: 26-06-2020 01:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 01:32 IST
California governor declares budget emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday declared a budget emergency in the most populous U.S. state, blaming expenses and the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Declaring a budget emergency allows the state to tap into its rainy day fund. California anticipates a $54.3 billion budget deficit due to costs and a drop in revenue linked to the pandemic.

Under a deal reached with lawmakers, the state would use about $16 billion from the rainy day fund over the next three years to help right its budget, said H.D. Palmer, a spokesman for the governor's finance department. The finance department has projected a 25.5% decline in personal income taxes collected by the state and a 27% decline in sales taxes and a 23% drop in corporate taxes.

In addition, the state expects to spend more in 2020 than it had projected because of expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic of about $13 billion. The state's budget crunch lies in the shadow of coronavirus cases that continue to mount.

Nearly 5,350 people tested positive for the coronavirus in California the past 24 hours, Newsom said. The increase was smaller than Wednesday's record of 7,149 new cases. But the number of Californians becoming very ill continued to rise, using about 34% of the available intensive care beds in the state, up from 29% on Wednesday. A total of 4,240 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday in the state, using about 9% of total available beds, Newsom said.

The surging cases have prompted the state to put 11 counties, representing about half of California's population, on a watch list of places that might be required to roll back recent efforts to reopen their economies. Newsom on Thursday praised the Walt Disney Co for postponing the planned reopening of theme parks in the state.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

'Godzilla dust cloud' drifts over U.S. Southeast, raising health concerns

A massive plume of dust whipped up from the Sahara desert will hover over the U.S. Southeast this weekend, forecasters say, shrouding the region in a brown haze and raising more health concerns in states where the coronavirus crisis is wors...

Trump administration considers ending Congress' review of arms sales - sources

President Donald Trumps administration is considering ending a long-standing system for congressional review of foreign weapons sales, congressional aides said on Thursday, a plan that would face stiff opposition from his fellow Republicans...

EXCLUSIVE-France, Netherlands reach deal on KLM bailout -minister

The Dutch finance minister said on Thursday the government will hold a news conference on Friday to release details of an aid package agreed by France and the Netherlands on his countrys contribution to bail out Air France-KLM. Under the de...

Congo aims to launch state cobalt monopoly in two months, mines minister says

Democratic Republic of Congo will begin its state-controlled buying of artisanal cobalt in around two months, having been delayed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the mines minister told Reuters on Thursday.In January the government creat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020