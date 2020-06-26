Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican airline Aeromexico says will double domestic flights in July

"With these adjustments, the airline expects to have operated 6,000 flights in July," the company said in a statement. In the first quarter, Aeromexico reported a net loss of 2.5 billion pesos ($109.6 million), hit by a weak economy as well as the coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 08:55 IST
Mexican airline Aeromexico says will double domestic flights in July

Mexican airline Aeromexico said on Thursday that in July it will operate twice as many domestic flights as it did in June and expects to increase its international operations four-fold over the same time. Aeromexico said last week it was analyzing its options for an orderly restructuring of its short- and medium-term financial commitments, adding that it had not decided whether to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.

The company said that in July it will add more flights to New York, Los Angeles, Madrid, Amsterdam, Paris and Seoul and will resume its operations from Mexico City to Austin, Tokyo and Sao Paulo. "With these adjustments, the airline expects to have operated 6,000 flights in July," the company said in a statement.

In the first quarter, Aeromexico reported a net loss of 2.5 billion pesos ($109.6 million), hit by a weak economy as well as the coronavirus outbreak. It had total liabilities of 116.6 billion pesos as of March 31, according to its first-quarter results. The future of many airlines has been in doubt after governments around the world imposed curbs on travel to stem the spread of COVID-19.

While some governments have given airlines a lifeline, Mexico's leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been adamant that he would not use taxpayer money to bail out shareholders in large companies.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Rocket League reveals The Field league

Rocket League game-maker Psyonix is teaming with tournament coordinator Rival Esports to create a new season-based league called The Field. Details of The Field were announced Thursday on the Rocket Leagues esports website. The goal of the ...

Maha mosque sets up COVID-19 facility, provides free oxygen

In a humanitarian gesture, a mosque in Bhiwandi town of adjoining Thane district has been converted by its administrators into a temporary COVID-19 facility, where oxygen is provided free of cost to patients. The facility at Makkah Masjid i...

Hong Kong shares fall on U.S. sanctions threat, pandemic worries

Hong Kong shares slid on Friday after the U.S. Senate passed a bill to sanction people and companies it considers helping China to restrict the territorys autonomy, with fresh global outbreaks of COVID-19 infections further souring the mood...

Pope moves against Polish bishop accused of hiding predators

Pope Francis has ordered a Polish bishop to leave his central diocese and let someone else run it while he is under investigation for covering up cases of sexual abuse that were featured in a second clergy abuse documentary that has rocked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020