Morag McDowell appointed as Health and Disability Commissioner

Health Minister Dr David Clark welcomes the appointment of Auckland coroner Morag McDowell to the role of Health and Disability Commissioner.

He is also pleased his appointments to the inaugural Paramedic Council were confirmed by gazette this week.

The new Health and Disability Commissioner Ms McDowell will commence the role on 7 September 2020, taking over from Anthony Hill, who has been in the role since 2010.

"Morag McDowell is highly regarded and is an exceptionally experienced and qualified individual who will make an outstanding Commissioner," says David Clark.

"Morag has been a coroner in the Auckland region since 2007 and has a Master of Laws from Auckland University. I am delighted that she has accepted what is a crucial role, promoting and protecting the rights of New Zealanders when they access our health and disability services.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Anthony Hill for the hard work and dedication he has given to the role of Health and Disability Commissioner for the last decade, and his extensive public sector contribution prior to this," says David Clark.

The Health and Disability Commissioner is appointed by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Minister of Health.

"I'm also pleased to announce my appointments to the inaugural Paramedics Council", David Clark says.

The council members are:

• Bronwyn Tunnage

• Michelle (Mitch) Mullooly

• Sean Thompson

• David Ivory

• Carlton Irving

• Nigel Watson

• Barbara Bernadette (Bernadette) Pereira

"The new council will oversee the regulation of New Zealand's more than 1000 paramedics in the same way as the Medical Council oversees doctors and the Nursing Council oversees nurses.

"This recognition of paramedics' role is long overdue given their work to assess, treat, transport, and refer thousands of New Zealanders each year, often in emergency situations.

"The well qualified and experienced individuals appointed today will ensure the high professional standard to which paramedics work will be maintained and enhanced into the future," says David Clark.

"The council's first major task is to establish the new standards and processes required before all paramedics have to be registered," David Clark says.

The appointments of the Health and Disability Commissioner and to the Paramedic Council were confirmed by Cabinet on 8 June.

