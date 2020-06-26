New 1000-bed COVID hospital to come up in Thane city

A new 1000-bed hospital for coronavirus patients will be set up in Thane city, district guardian minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday. The hospital will be set up on the land belonging to Voltas on Pokhran Road 2, he said after taking a review of coronavirus situation in the city.

It will be built by CIDCO and will have requisite medical facilities including Oxygen and Non-Oxygen beds, ventilators, ICU and a dialysis centre, Shinde said. The minister also praised healthcare workers in the city and said their salaries should be hiked.