Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19

"I'm very thankful I have tested negative but have decided to withdraw out of an abundance of caution for my peers and everyone involved with the tournament, Cauley said. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan thanked McCarthy for "doing the right thing" in requesting an additional test on Friday before heading to the course.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 23:42 IST
Golf-McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook

Denny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdrawn from the ongoing Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, the Tour confirmed on Friday.

Nick Watney was the first Tour player to test positive last week and Cameron Champ did so at a pre-tournament screening this week. World number four Brooks Koepka and Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell also withdrew from the tournament as a precaution after their caddies tested positive. The two golfers tested negative.

"I was feeling pretty tired and sore after the round yesterday but didn't think much of it because I had practiced a lot Monday to Wednesday," McCarthy told the PGA Tour. "Last night, I woke up in the middle of the night with additional aches and soreness and sensed something was off. I felt like the only thing to do was get tested at that point before I went to the course."

McCarthy is set to self-isolate for 10 days as per Tour protocols. His caddie Derek Smith tested negative. Matt Wallace and Bud Cauley played alongside McCarthy in the opening round on Thursday and both players and their caddies tested negative.

However, Cauley said he decided to withdraw as a precautionary measure. "I'm very thankful I have tested negative but have decided to withdraw out of an abundance of caution for my peers and everyone involved with the tournament, Cauley said.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan thanked McCarthy for "doing the right thing" in requesting an additional test on Friday before heading to the course. "What Denny, Bud and others are demonstrating is exactly what we asked of everyone," Monahan said.

"Continue to do your part in taking this virus seriously and keeping not only your own health as a priority but also that of your fellow competitors and those you may come in contact with." On Thursday, world number one Rory McIlroy said calls to cancel the Travelers Championship due to the coronavirus were silly as only a "quarter of a percent" of nearly 3,000 tests had been positive.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

France reports more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases, a first since end-May

France reported more than 1,500 new confirmed novel coronavirus cases on Friday, a spike unseen since May 30, while the number of additional fatalities linked to the virus rose by the highest amount in three days.French health authorities s...

Assam flood situation worsens; one more dead, over 2.53 lakh people affected

Flood waters entered 16 districts of Assam on Friday, affecting over 2.53 lakh people, while the death toll due to the deluge rose to 16 after one more person died, officials said. Dhemaji remains the worst-hit district in the state, follow...

Pakistan fires 5 officials over pilot licenses scandal

Pakistans aviation authorities on Friday fired five officials implicated in a scandal over licenses obtained by pilots who had had others take their exams, the latest in shocking revelations following last months Airbus A320 crash in Karach...

FACTBOX-African-Americans whose deaths inspired wave of protests

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last month has spawned a wave of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States, while focusing new attention on other cases involving violence agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020