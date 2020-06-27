Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's daily number of new coronavirus cases stays below 7,000

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-06-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 13:15 IST
Russia's daily number of new coronavirus cases stays below 7,000
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia on Saturday reported 6,852 new coronavirus cases, a figure that keeps the daily rise below 7,000 for the second day in a row for the first time since late April. The new cases take the cumulative nationwide tally to 627,646.

The country's coronavirus response center said 188 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,969.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Have called emergency meeting to discuss situation following locust attack in Gurugram: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Have called emergency meeting to discuss situation following locust attack in Gurugram Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai....

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks

Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan will agree on a deal to fill the giant Blue Nile dam in two to three weeks, following mediation by the African Union to broker a deal to end a decade-long dispute over water supplies.Tortuous negotiations over the...

Sports News Roundup: McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19; Blindsided WADA demands corrections to U.S. anti-doping report and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19Denny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdrawn from...

Body of man found hanging at residence in Pune

The body of a 24-year-old man was found hanging at his residence at Kothrud in Pune city, a senior police official said on Saturday. The body was recovered on Friday and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide, the official said.The m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020