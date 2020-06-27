Russia's daily number of new coronavirus cases stays below 7,000

Russia's daily number of new coronavirus cases stays below 7,000Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-06-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 13:15 IST
Russia on Saturday reported 6,852 new coronavirus cases, a figure that keeps the daily rise below 7,000 for the second day in a row for the first time since late April. The new cases take the cumulative nationwide tally to 627,646.
The country's coronavirus response center said 188 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,969.