Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Delhi govt links 1,055 beds in 8 banquet halls with state-run hospitals

The Delhi government on Saturday issued an order to set up 1,055 beds in banquet halls and linked them to state-run hospitals as the national capital continues to witness an alarming surge in coronavirus cases. The government on Saturday linked eight banquet halls with a total of 1,055 beds to these hospitals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:12 IST
COVID-19: Delhi govt links 1,055 beds in 8 banquet halls with state-run hospitals

The Delhi government on Saturday issued an order to set up 1,055 beds in banquet halls and linked them to state-run hospitals as the national capital continues to witness an alarming surge in coronavirus cases. According to the government's plan, the administration will set up 11,229 beds in 77 banquet halls to ramp up medical infrastructure to deal with the COVID-19 situation in the city.

In each district, a banquet hall having more than 100 beds can be started by linking it to designated COVID-19 hospitals, the order said. Three banquet halls each may be linked to bigger hospitals -- Lok Nayak Hospital, GTB Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi SS Hospital.

One banquet hall each can be attached to Deep Cahnd Bandhu Hospital and Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, it said. The government on Saturday linked eight banquet halls with a total of 1,055 beds to these hospitals.  Kundan Banquet Hall in Southwest Delhi, Shehnai Banquet Hall in Central Delhi, and JJV Marketing and Hotels Limited were attached with Lok Nayak Hospital, the largest COVID-19 hospital in Delhi.

The LNJP Hospital was declared a COVID-19 facility on March 17 and since then it has successfully treated more than 2,700 coronavirus patients and sent them home.  The government said the district magistrate office will be responsible for providing housekeeping staff, and arranging sufficient beds with mattresses and pillows for patients..

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

CAIT condemns Xiaomi India head comment

Traders body CAIT on Saturday condemned the reported comment of Xiaomi India Head Manu Jain that anti-China sentiment was limited mainly to social media. Jain had reportedly said anti-China sentiment was limited mainly to social media and i...

KDMC forms committee to tackle rising COVID-19 cases

Battling a surge in COVID-19 cases in Kalyan-Dombivali belt in Thane district of Maharashtra, the local civic body on Saturday decided to form a prohibited area corona committee in a bid to step up coordinated efforts. The KDMC area has rec...

Delhi govt begins serological survey to assess extent of coronavirus spread as cases cross 80K mark

Authorities in Delhi on Saturday started a mammoth task of conducting serological survey to comprehensively analyse the spread of COVID-19 as the number of cases in the national capital crossed the 80,000 mark. Addressing an online briefing...

Goa Assembly session from July 27 to August 7

The monsoon session of the Goa Assembly will be held from July 27 to August 7. Governor Satya Malik summoned the 10-day session through a notification issued on Friday.In the 40-member House, the ruling BJP has 27 MLAs. PTI RPS BNM BNM...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020