Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 14pc in Kolkata have COVID-19 antibodies: ICMR seroprevalence survey

According to senior doctors, the survey indicated that the transmission is high in the metropolis, which is far from developing herd immunity or antibodies to combat COVID-19. In neighbouring South 24-Parganas district, it is 2.5 per cent while it is 1 per cent in Alipurduar district, the survey said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 19:03 IST
Over 14pc in Kolkata have COVID-19 antibodies: ICMR seroprevalence survey

Over 14 per cent of Kolkata residents have developed COVID-19 antibodies, a seroprevalence survey by Indian Council of Medical Research has said. A seroprevalence survey conducted via random and rapid tests -- the IgM and the IGg -- indicate the rate of transmission in a community and whether it has started developing herd immunity to a virus.

The survey was conducted on the basis of random samples but the sample size was not mentioned. According to senior doctors, the survey indicated that the transmission is high in the metropolis, which is far from developing herd immunity or antibodies to combat COVID-19.

In neighbouring South 24-Parganas district, it is 2.5 per cent while it is 1 per cent in Alipurduar district, the survey said. There has been less than 1 per cent of antibody positivity rates in districts of Purba Medinipore, Bankura and Jhargram, the survey stated.

Antibody is a protective protein produced by the immune system in response to the presence of a foreign substance, an antigen. In this case it is the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2..

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Efforts are being made to oust me: PM Oli

Nepals Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday claimed that efforts are being made to oust him after his government redrew the countrys political map by incorporating three strategically key Indian territories. Efforts are being made to rem...

COVID-19 situation improved in Delhi after Centre's intervention: Delhi BJP chief

The Arvind Kejriwal government turned its back on Delhiites amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Union Home minister Amit Shah had to take over command of Delhi to provide proper healthcare facilities to the people, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupt...

All-India private school body writes to PM seeking funds to pay staff salaries

Faced with financial problems due to lockdown, an all-India organisation of private schools on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to allot funds to the institutes for paying salaries to their staff and meet other expen...

Nagpur man jumps in front of train, dies

A 28-year-old man allegedlycommitted suicide due to depression as his wife had gone backto her maternal home two years ago, Nagpur police said onSundayDhananjay Tidgam, a resident of Singarkheda village,ended his life by jumping in front of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020