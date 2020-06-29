Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases, all imported, no new deaths

Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases, all imported, no new deathsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 29-06-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 10:43 IST
Thailand on Monday reported seven new coronavirus cases, all of which were imported, marking 35 days without community transmission. The seven cases were Thais returning from India and the United States who had tested positive while in state quarantine, said Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministry's permanent secretary.
The coronavirus has killed 58 people in Thailand, among 3,169 infections, of which 3,053 patients have recovered.
