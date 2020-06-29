Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 15:53 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The death toll from COVID-19 surpassed half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, a grim milestone for the global pandemic that seems to be resurgent in some countries even as other regions are still grappling with the first wave. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments. EUROPE

* Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the coronavirus crisis had been a disaster for the United Kingdom and while the government would look at what went wrong it was not the right time to have an inquiry into missteps. * The German finance agency on Monday announced plans to raise the debt issued in the third quarter to 146 billion euros ($164.13 billion) from an initially planned 56.5 billion euros.

* Zurich's health authority said it had ordered a 10-day quarantine for almost 300 guests and staff of a nightclub after a reveller tested positive for the new coronavirus and had been proven to have infected others during his outing. * A growing number of COVID-19 cases among people under 35 is a "worrying trend," Ireland's chief medical officer Tony Holohan said on Saturday as the country reported the highest number of new infections for two weeks.

AMERICAS * More than 2.56 million have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States and over 125,700 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0540 GMT on Monday.

* Brazil recorded 30,476 new cases and 552 additional deaths, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, while Mexico reported 4,050 new infections and 267 additional fatalities. ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korea's health authorities called on Monday for citizens to stagger vacation schedules ahead of the holiday season and avoid gatherings at workplaces and religious facilities, as coronavirus infections from small clusters persist. * Tokyo on Monday recorded 58 new cases, marking the fourth straight day that infections had exceeded 50, broadcaster TV Asahi reported.

* China's military will use a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by its research unit and CanSino Biologics. * Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, is considering re-imposing social distancing restrictions after the country reported its biggest one-day rise in new infections in more than two months.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Sudan is extending a lockdown in the state of Khartoum by one week until July 7.

* Qatar aims to further ease coronavirus curbs from July 1, allowing the limited reopening of restaurants, beaches and parks. * Tunisia reopened its land, sea and air borders for the first time in more than three months on Saturday, saying it had brought the coronavirus outbreak under control.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * China National Biotec Group (CNBG) said early human test results for a vaccine candidate suggested it could be safe and effective, the second vaccine candidate from the firm to show encouraging results in a clinical trial.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * World shares hit two-week lows and oil fell nearly 2% on Monday as the relentless spread of the coronavirus curbed optimism on the global economy, prompting investors to take shelter in safe-haven bonds and gold.

* British private-sector economic activity fell at a record pace in the three months to June, but there are signs the decline has bottomed out, the Confederation of British Industry said on Sunday. * Yields of safe haven German government bonds on Monday clung to one-month lows plumbed last week as coronavirus death toll topped half a million worldwide.

(Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Frances Kerry and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Tomasz Janowski)

