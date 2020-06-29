Left Menu
Kazakh leader orders fresh tightening of coronavirus curbs

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his government on Monday to prepare a package of coronavirus restrictions similar to the hard lockdown that the Central Asian nation imposed in March-May after a recent sharp rise in infections. Tokayev gave his cabinet two days to draft the new measures and also ordered officials to boost the number of available hospital beds by 50% within a month and prepare for a long-term pandemic.

Reuters | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 18:18 IST
Kazakh leader orders fresh tightening of coronavirus curbs
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Tokayev gave his cabinet two days to draft the new measures and also ordered officials to boost the number of available hospital beds by 50% within a month and prepare for a long-term pandemic.

Tokayev gave his cabinet two days to draft the new measures and also ordered officials to boost the number of available hospital beds by 50% within a month and prepare for a long-term pandemic. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has skyrocketed to almost 38,000 from about 5,000 at the time the former Soviet republic started lifting the nationwide lockdown in mid-May. Deaths have surged to 183 from 32 over the same period.

Several major cities in the oil-rich nation bordering China and Russia have reported that their hospitals are full, prompting the conversion of facilities such as sports arenas into temporary hospitals. Kazakhs have also formed long queues at testing centers some of which ran out of supplies - and drug stores where demand has surged for common anti-fever medicines such as paracetamol.

