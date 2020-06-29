WHO's Tedros: "This is not even close to being over"

The COVID-19 pandemic is not even close to being over, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Monday.

"We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is that this is not even close to being over. Although many countries have made some progress globally, the pandemic is actually speeding up," Tedros said.

The global body was planning to convene a meeting this week to assess progress in research towards fighting the disease.