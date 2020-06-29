New York's Cuomo says Trump should issue executive order mandating masks in public

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that President Donald Trump should issue an executive order mandating that people wear masks in public, and he should "lead by example" by wearing one himself.

"The other states are just starting to do it now, states that were recalcitrant, governors who said 'we don't need to do this, masks don't work," Cuomo said at a media briefing. "Now they're doing a 180...let the president have the same sense and do that as an executive order."