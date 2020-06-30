Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSIR scientists design oxygen enrichment unit that can be used in homes, hospitals: Vardhan

Scientists at CSIR have designed an oxygen enrichment unit that can be used in homes, hospitals and remote rural areas and can prove to be very important in COVID-19 times, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday He said the unit can help reduce the demand for oxygen cylinders and ventilators "Scientists at the CSIR (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research)-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune have designed an oxygen enrichment unit that can be used when needed in homes, hospitals and remote rural areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 00:27 IST
CSIR scientists design oxygen enrichment unit that can be used in homes, hospitals: Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Scientists at CSIR have designed an oxygen enrichment unit that can be used in homes, hospitals and remote rural areas and can prove to be very important in COVID-19 times, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday

He said the unit can help reduce the demand for oxygen cylinders and ventilators

"Scientists at the CSIR (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research)-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune have designed an oxygen enrichment unit that can be used when needed in homes, hospitals and remote rural areas. This can prove to be very important in the COVID times," he said in a tweet. "One of its features is that it does not require #oxygen cylinder. This unit may help reduce the demand for oxygen cylinders and ventilators. If #COVID19 patients get oxygen initially, they do not need ventilators later. @IndiaDST," Vardhan said in another tweet.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-English is fifth PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19

American Harris English has become the fifth player on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19, the Tour said on Monday. English, 30, was set to participate in this weeks Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club but was forced to wit...

Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death

A Minnesota judge on Monday warned that hes likely to move the trials of four police officers charged in George Floyds death out of Minneapolis if public officials and attorneys dont stop talking about the case. Hennepin County Judge Peter ...

Golden State Killer pleads guilty to first murder of 13

A former police officer who terrorized the Sacramento region as a serial rapist and went on to kill more than a dozen people across California and then evaded capture for decades pleaded guilty Monday to the first of 13 murders. Joseph Jame...

Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection as COVID-19 cancels shows

Canadas Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the famed circus operator to cancel shows and lay off its artistes.The Montreal-based entertainment company, which runs s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020