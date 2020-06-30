Arizona orders closure of bars, gyms, cinemas to slow virus surge

Arizona orders closure of bars, gyms, cinemas to slow virus surgeReuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 04:28 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 04:28 IST
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Monday ordered the closure of bars, nightclubs, gyms, movie theaters and water parks for at least 30 days to slow a surge in coronavirus cases.
Ducey also delayed the start of public schools until at least Aug. 17. (Reporting By David Schwartz in Phoenix; Editing by Chris Reese)
