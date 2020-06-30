Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 pandemic ‘not even close to being over’, WHO chief warns

Speaking on the eve of the grim milestone, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a renewed global commitment to saving lives as cases surpass 10 million worldwide, with 500,000 deaths, as the virus continues to spread.

UN News | Updated: 30-06-2020 07:25 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 07:25 IST
COVID-19 pandemic ‘not even close to being over’, WHO chief warns
WHO is convening a meeting this week to assess progress and re-evaluate research priorities for the next stage of the pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@Atayeshe)

Nearly six months after the new coronavirus first emerged, the COVID-19 pandemic is "not even close to being over", the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday.

Speaking on the eve of the grim milestone, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a renewed global commitment to saving lives as cases surpass 10 million worldwide, with 500,000 deaths, as the virus continues to spread.

"We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is: this is not even close to being over", he told journalists.

"Although many countries have made some progress, globally the pandemic is actually speeding up. We're all in this together, and we're all in this for the long haul."

'The new normal'

WHO has published an updated timeline on its actions since 31 December 2019, which is when it first learned about a cluster of cases of "pneumonia of unknown cause" in Wuhan, China.

That response includes educating health workers through online portals, transporting planeloads of tests and protective equipment to health workers in developing countries, and launching a "solidarity trial" to find medicines to defeat the virus.

Going forward, Tedros said the UN agency will continue to serve countries with science, solidarity and solutions, repeating a phrase he has used throughout the pandemic.

"The critical question that all countries will face in the coming months is how to live with this virus", he said. "That is the new normal."

Five ways to save lives

Tedros underlined five priorities countries must focus on how to save lives.

They include empowering people to protect themselves through physical distancing and other public health measures, but also through sharing reliable information about COVID-19.

Governments must continue to work to suppress virus transmission, ensuring tracing and quarantining of contacts. They must also prioritize early identification and clinical care, paying particular attention to high-risk groups such as the elderly and those living in long-term care facilities.

As there is still much to learn about the new coronavirus, Tedros emphasized the need for accelerated research.

Re-evaluating priorities

WHO is convening a meeting this week to assess progress and re-evaluate research priorities for the next stage of the pandemic. Later, responding to a journalist's question, he said the agency also plans to dispatch a team to China next week ahead of a meeting on the zoonotic source of the virus.

The UN's top health official, a former parliamentarian and Ethiopian Foreign Affairs minister, also underlined the role of political leadership during the pandemic.

"As we have said repeatedly, national unity and global solidarity are essential to implementing a comprehensive strategy to suppress transmission, save lives and minimize the social and economic impact of the virus", he stated.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Playing away at Genoa will be difficult: Maurizio Sarri

Ahead of the clash against Genoa, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri admitted that their opponents have always done well in home games and the upcoming match will be difficult for his side. Playing away at Genoa is difficult for everyone, in h...

Nets G Dinwiddie, C Jordan test positive for COVID-19

Brooklyn Nets standout guard Spencer Dinwiddie and backup center DeAndre Jordan were diagnosed with the coronavirus, they divulged Monday. Jordan announced his positive test on Twitter, adding that he wont play when the NBA season resumes J...

Heaviest penalty in new HK security law is life imprisonment -Global Times editor

The heaviest penalty that can be imposed in Chinas new national security law for Hong Kong is life imprisonment, the editor in chief of the Global Times newspaper said on Tuesday, citing people who have seen the draft of the law. Hu Xijin s...

Arthur Melo set to join Juventus from Barcelona

Barcelona on Monday announced that it has reached an agreement with Italian club Juventus for the transfer of Arthur Melo. The Italian club will pay 72 million euros, plus 10 million euros in variables, Barcelona said in a statement.The pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020