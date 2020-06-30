Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's first COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for human trials

The Drug Controller General of India has approved the company's application to conduct a Phase I and II clinical trial of Covaxin, which was developed along with the Indian Council of Medical Research's National Institute of Virology, the company said in a statement on Monday. Human clinical trials are scheduled to start across the country in July for the vaccine, which was developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's facility at Genome Valley in Hyderabad, India.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 07:41 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 07:41 IST
India's first COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for human trials

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for human trials, making it India's first domestic candidate to get the green light from the government's drug regulator as cases surge in a country with more than 1.3 billion people. The Drug Controller General of India has approved the company's application to conduct a Phase I and II clinical trial of Covaxin, which was developed along with the Indian Council of Medical Research's National Institute of Virology, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Human clinical trials are scheduled to start across the country in July for the vaccine, which was developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's facility at Genome Valley in Hyderabad, India. India, which lags only the United States, Brazil and Russia in total cases, reported close to 20,000 new infections on Monday, according to data from the country's federal Health Ministry.

More than 16,000 people have died from the disease since the first case in India in January — low when compared to countries with similar numbers of cases. But experts fear hospitals in the densely populated nation will be unable to cope with a steep rise in cases. No vaccine has yet been approved for commercial use against the illness caused by the new coronavirus, but over a dozen vaccines from more than a 100 candidates globally are being tested in humans.

China's military received the approval to use a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by its research unit and CanSino Biologics after clinical trials proved it was safe and showed some efficacy, the company said on Monday.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Playing away at Genoa will be difficult: Maurizio Sarri

Ahead of the clash against Genoa, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri admitted that their opponents have always done well in home games and the upcoming match will be difficult for his side. Playing away at Genoa is difficult for everyone, in h...

Nets G Dinwiddie, C Jordan test positive for COVID-19

Brooklyn Nets standout guard Spencer Dinwiddie and backup center DeAndre Jordan were diagnosed with the coronavirus, they divulged Monday. Jordan announced his positive test on Twitter, adding that he wont play when the NBA season resumes J...

Heaviest penalty in new HK security law is life imprisonment -Global Times editor

The heaviest penalty that can be imposed in Chinas new national security law for Hong Kong is life imprisonment, the editor in chief of the Global Times newspaper said on Tuesday, citing people who have seen the draft of the law. Hu Xijin s...

Arthur Melo set to join Juventus from Barcelona

Barcelona on Monday announced that it has reached an agreement with Italian club Juventus for the transfer of Arthur Melo. The Italian club will pay 72 million euros, plus 10 million euros in variables, Barcelona said in a statement.The pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020