Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch May retail sales surge as lockdown fuels home improvement run

Retail sales in the Netherlands increased at the fastest rate in 14 years in May, as a partial lockdown continued to fuel a run on home improvement and interior design. Confined to their homes, many seemed to find time for improvements, sending sales at do-it-yourself stores up 29% in May, after an already record-breaking 26% increase in April.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 30-06-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 12:42 IST
Dutch May retail sales surge as lockdown fuels home improvement run
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Retail sales in the Netherlands increased at the fastest rate in 14 years in May, as a partial lockdown continued to fuel a run on home improvement and interior design. Turnover in Dutch stores was up 8.2% from the year before, the national statistics office said on Tuesday, offering a bright spot in what looks set to become the worst quarter on record for the Dutch economy.

Though stores stayed open with social distancing rules, cafes, restaurants, and other public places in the Netherlands were shut from mid-March until June to contain the coronavirus, while people were urged to work from home as much as possible. Confined to their homes, many seemed to find time for improvements, sending sales at do-it-yourself stores up 29% in May, after an already record-breaking 26% increase in April. Food stores and sellers of consumer electronics also reported double-digit sales increases in May, while shoes and clothing retailers saw revenue decline by almost a quarter.

The Dutch economy is expected to shrink an unprecedented 6.4% this year, the government's main economic advisory board said earlier this month.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Cineworld cinemas in United States and UK to reopen from July 31

Britains Cineworld Group said on Tuesday it would delay reopening its cinemas in the United States and Britain until Friday 31st July while following any changes to regulations or guidance from public health officials.The company had previo...

Actor Steve Howey, Sarah Shahi split after 11 years of marriage

Shameless star Steve Howey and his actor-wife Sarah Shahi have called it quits after 11 years of marriage. According to People magazine, Shahi, 40, filed for divorce from Howey on May 4 in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable d...

China stocks end higher as upbeat data boosts recovery hopes

Chinese shares ended higher on Tuesday, led by gains in technology stocks, as upbeat U.S. and China data renewed global economic recovery hopes. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.78 at 2,984.67, while the blue-chip CSI300...

China passes national security law in turning point for Hong Kong

Chinas parliament passed national security legislation for Hong Kong on Tuesday, setting the stage for the most radical changes to the former British colonys way of life since it returned to Chinese rule 23 years ago. State media is expecte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020