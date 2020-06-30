Left Menu
Development News Edition

(OFFICIAL)-World agencies step in as pandemic poverty hits artisanal miners

"This is very rare because usually disaster recovery funding is not specifically directed to ASM as a uniquely vulnerable livelihood group," said one consultant, who declined to be named. The Canada-based Artisanal Gold Council (AGC), an NGO, is trying out a project to help communities dependent on small-scale gold mining in Burkina Faso.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:21 IST
(OFFICIAL)-World agencies step in as pandemic poverty hits artisanal miners

From a $15 million World Bank fund to an experimental gold-buying project in Burkina Faso, development agencies are delivering financial aid to subsistence miners the COVID-19 pandemic has impoverished. World market prices of gold - viewed by investors as a safe store of value in uncertain times - have surged to levels last seen in 2012, and are up 16% this year.

But millions of subsistence workers, who typically use rudimentary techniques at unregulated mines, have received none of the benefits as pandemic disruption to supply lines has shrunk their already sporadic earnings. For an interactive graphic click here: https://tmsnrt.rs/2yufhV6

The World Bank is creating a dedicated emergency relief fund for the estimated 40 million artisanal and small-scale miners (ASM) worldwide, three sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity. A World Bank spokeswoman confirmed the fund, which was yet to be officially launched. She said the fund would "provide short-term assistance to artisanal mining communities to better cope with COVID-19 impacts".

Donors have contributed $5 million to the fund, and the Bank aims to expand it to $15 million. That money would be disbursed to projects helping miners across geographies and minerals. "This is very rare because usually disaster recovery funding is not specifically directed to ASM as a uniquely vulnerable livelihood group," said one consultant, who declined to be named.

The Canada-based Artisanal Gold Council (AGC), an NGO, is trying out a project to help communities dependent on small-scale gold mining in Burkina Faso. With 40% of the population living below the national poverty line, the country is particularly vulnerable.

The AGC has bought gold direct from miners at the pre-pandemic going rate, and is in early discussions with PAMP, a London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) certified refinery in Switzerland, about exporting it there for refining. PAMP declined a request for an interview, and did not reply to written questions from Reuters.

The gold, sourced from five artisanal miners around the southern town of Dano, was transported to the capital, Ouagadougou, and was in the process of being certified for export by the mines ministry. The initial export, of 800 grammes of gold (worth around $48,847), is a trial. Depending on its success, the AGC plans to source a further 20kg from Burkina Faso, and then begin sourcing from Colombia too.

Aboubakar Dabire, a miner who sold 500 grammes of gold to the AGC, said: "My community was really hard hit by COVID-19. When gold prices are low, everything is undermined." "People will take this seriously as it is a well-organised system," Dabire added. "It means they will make an effort to avoid certain buyers in the field who are ruining the market."

Attempts to formalise artisanal mining, stamp out child labour, and sever links with illicit minerals trade face significant obstacles. In remote artisanal gold mining communities, trade is largely informal and the rigorous documentation required by LBMA guidelines is hard to enforce.

These guidelines require gold refineries to verify where their gold is mined, show it does not fund conflict or armed groups, collect "Know Your Customer" information on the whole supply chain, and verify all legal taxes have been paid. It took the AGC two months to complete the process.

The challenges help to explain why only a tiny share of the gold produced worldwide is "London Good Delivery" certified by the LBMA. In Africa, 1.6% of gold is. For an interactive graphic click here: https://tmsnrt.rs/2ABHD0j The effort and cost required to implement these standards and bring artisanal gold into formal channels mean other NGOs do not consider direct market intervention, such as that being done by AGC, viable.

"We are very aware that prices are depressed for local miners, but we are not convinced the international market is the route to go down," David Finlay, responsible minerals manager at the Fairtrade Foundation, said.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

INSA, SERB to hold photo and film competition with theme Science through My Eyes

Indian National Science Academy INSA and Science and Engineering Research Board SERB is organising a photopainting and a one-minute-film competition. The competition aims to help people go beyond their discipline and see, understand, and ap...

PM announces free ration for 80 cr people for five more months till November end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana PMGKAY, a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end. In a televis...

Services will remain closed for commuters until further notice: Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice, in view of the Unlock 2 guidelines issued by the government, officials said on Tuesday. The Delhi Metro has been closed since March 22 when the Janata Curfew was ob...

COVID-19: 10-day total lockdown in Thane city, Mira Bhayander

Thane city will observe a total lockdown between July 2-12 to contain the coronavirus outbreak, municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma said on Tuesday. Non-essential services will not operate during this period, and nor would movement of vehic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020