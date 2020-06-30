1 more COVID-19 death in Himachal; total 9 dead

An 80-year-old woman died due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, pushing the death toll due to the disease to nine, an official said

A resident of Jangleberri village in Hamirpur district, she also suffered from various other old-age related diseases and died at Nerchowk Medical College in Mandi district

The total nine deaths include a 70-year-old woman from Delhi, who was staying at a factory guesthouse in Baddi since March 15. She died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on April 2.