1 more COVID-19 death in Himachal; total 9 dead

1 more COVID-19 death in Himachal; total 9 deadPTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-06-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 17:55 IST
An 80-year-old woman died due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, pushing the death toll due to the disease to nine, an official said
A resident of Jangleberri village in Hamirpur district, she also suffered from various other old-age related diseases and died at Nerchowk Medical College in Mandi district
The total nine deaths include a 70-year-old woman from Delhi, who was staying at a factory guesthouse in Baddi since March 15. She died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on April 2.