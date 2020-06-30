Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Johnson demands Britain "Build, build, build" to beat COVID-19 slump

"We must work fast because we've already seen the vertiginous drop in GDP and we know that people are worried now about their jobs and their businesses." His message, delivered at a college in the central English town of Dudley, was overshadowed by the announcement of a new lockdown in Leicester, just 50 miles away, where COVID-19 infections are surging. Nevertheless, with an exhortation to "build, build, build", Johnson announced plans to speed up government infrastructure spending and cut through the red tape around planning to make private sector property development easier..

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 17:56 IST
PM Johnson demands Britain "Build, build, build" to beat COVID-19 slump
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to shake Britain's economy out of its coronavirus-induced crisis on Tuesday by fast-tracking infrastructure investment and slashing property planning rules. As Britain emerges from lockdown, Johnson is looking to move past criticism of his government's handling of the pandemic with a plan to repair the economic damage and reshape the country.

"We cannot continue simply to be prisoners of the crisis," Johnson said. "We must work fast because we've already seen the vertiginous drop in GDP and we know that people are worried now about their jobs and their businesses." His message, delivered at a college in the central English town of Dudley, was overshadowed by the announcement of a new lockdown in Leicester, just 50 miles away, where COVID-19 infections are surging.

Nevertheless, with an exhortation to "build, build, build", Johnson announced plans to speed up government infrastructure spending and cut through the red tape around planning to make private sector property development easier. "We will build the hospitals, build the schools, the colleges. But we will also build back greener and build a more beautiful Britain," he said.

Promising not to cut spending, he compared his plan to then U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt's 1930s "New Deal", which included job-creating public works projects to help the United States recover from the Great Depression. "It sounds like a prodigious amount of government intervention sounds like a new deal ... If that is so, then that is how it's meant to sound," Johnson said.

SPENT SOONER Tuesday's headline spending announcement of 5 billion pounds ($6 billion) amounts to around 5% of gross public sector investment last year. Most had already been announced and are only being spent sooner than planned.

"It's not enough," Labour Party leader Keir Starmer told the BBC. "The prime minister promised a new deal - well there's not much that's new and it's not much of a deal." Kate Forbes, finance secretary for the devolved Scottish government, said the stimulus was below the response of countries like Germany. Layla Moran of the Liberal Democrats said it amounted to "scrabbling together a few quid rattling around behind the government sofa".

The 5 billion pounds of accelerated investment will be made up of projects including hospitals, schools, and roads. Finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce further details next week. Britain's recent history shows that while big infrastructure projects are often seen as a way to create jobs improve the economy, they are difficult to deliver.

A new underground train line in London is over budget and late, as is a north-south high-speed rail link. After decades of discussing airport expansion at London Heathrow, the project remains mired in legal challenges. "The key now is to ensure that these projects get off the ground as a matter of urgency," said Stephen Phipson, Chief Executive of manufacturing trade body Make UK.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi govt extends water bill waiver scheme till Sept 30

The Delhi government on Tuesday extended till September 30 its scheme offering a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Under the scheme, launched in August last year, all c...

OPEC oil output sinks as Saudi deepens cuts and others cut more, survey shows

OPEC oil output hit the lowest in two decades in June as Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab members made larger cuts, a Reuters survey found, pushing group compliance in a supply reduction pact above 100 despite incomplete adherence by Iraq a...

FinMin requested to impose Border Adjustment Tax, says Pradhan

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said the Finance Ministry has been requested to implement the proposed Border Adjustment Tax BAT to provide local manufacturers a level-playing field. The proposed BAT would be imposed on i...

Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Haryana, Punjab

The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab hovered close to normal on Tuesday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal limits, according to the Met...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020