Goodbye Dubai: Photographer captures laid-off expat families as they leave

The moment was captured for Sumagui, her husband and two children on a sun-drenched beach courtesy of photographer Paula Hainey, who is offering free photo sessions to some of the tens of thousands of expatriates leaving the United Arab Emirates. "The majority of the families I have been photographing are senior staff that have been fired.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 17:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Louisa Sumagui and her family wanted a final moment of their 12 years in Dubai before returning to Australia after losing jobs in the tourism industry due to the coronavirus pandemic. The moment was captured for Sumagui, her husband and two children on a sun-drenched beach courtesy of photographer Paula Hainey, who is offering free photo sessions to some of the tens of thousands of expatriates leaving the United Arab Emirates.

"The majority of the families I have been photographing are senior staff that has been fired. They have lived in Dubai for 15-20 years, it's their life, and they are being sent home. But here is home," Hainey told Reuters. The photographer, whose own business slowed as weddings were canceled and people practiced social distancing, has done 60 free shoots and plans another 100.

Expats make up the majority of the population of the UAE, which includes Dubai emirate. Residency is tied to employment and the Gulf Arab state does not offer citizenship routes to non-nationals. A regional tourism and business hub, Dubai has been hit hard by the pandemic though authorities recently lifted a curfew and have removed most restrictions, including allowing foreign visitors to enter the emirate from July 7.

But many expatriates have no option but to leave after job losses, and for some the future is uncertain. Muhammad, a pilot with a UAE airline, is returning to Egypt with his American wife, toddler, and 3-month old son, after being made redundant.

Fellow Egyptian Muhammad Shehata and his South African wife have not yet decided where they will go after four years in Dubai. His attempt to start a business was hit by the pandemic. "Now I don't have the opportunity to be here, unfortunately, but I think we will probably be back one day."

