Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-'Work to do' as coronavirus hits LGBT+ Jamaicans hard

In response, J-Flag and three other advocacy groups launched the Equality Group, which creates care packages including flour, rice, canned goods and toiletries for those most in need in the community, Lewinsky included. "It started with persons reaching out saying they were in process of being kicked out, or they had no food to eat," said Renae Green, associate director of Transwave Jamaica, a charity that works on the health and welfare of transgender people.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:10 IST
FEATURE-'Work to do' as coronavirus hits LGBT+ Jamaicans hard
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Paris Lewinsky has been taking hormones for almost a year and is starting to grow breasts. But the transgender Jamaican's long-held dream of physically transitioning is now under threat because she cannot afford the drugs she needs.

Before the coronavirus hit, Lewinsky, 27, made enough money through sex work, food preparation, and working as a make-up artist to support herself and fund her transition. But the pandemic has hit all those income streams. "When I normally have my money, I'm taking my hormones," said Lewinsky, who made about 59,000 Jamaican dollars ($425) a month before the pandemic, when her health insurance paid for the drugs.

"But because I stop work, my health card (insurance) stop ... Right now, I'm currently looking (to get) back a job so I can maintain myself." Campaigners for LGBT+ rights say the community has been particularly badly hit by coronavirus restrictions in Jamaica, where they already suffer widespread discrimination.

Gay sex is a criminal offense, although the law has not been enforced in recent years, and discrimination against people on the basis of sexual orientation is legal. An online survey of 213 LGBT+ people carried out in April by Kingston-based advocacy group J-Flag found that almost one in four had lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic and 29% were unable to pay rent and other bills.

Half of all respondents said they had applied to a special government assistance program set up in the wake of the virus. In response, J-Flag and three other advocacy groups launched the Equality Group, which creates care packages including flour, rice, canned goods and toiletries for those most in need in the community, Lewinsky included.

"It started with persons reaching out saying they were in process of being kicked out, or they had no food to eat," said Renae Green, associate director of Transwave Jamaica, a charity that works on the health and welfare of transgender people. Many of them now have no income, and are relying on the kindness of friends, family, or other assistance, said Green.

'MUCH WORK TO DO' Among those affected is 32-year-old health worker Mark, who asked not to be identified for fear of losing his job helping other LGBT+ people get tested for sexually transmitted diseases.

He estimates his income has fallen by 50% during the pandemic as people are reluctant to come forward for testing for fear of falling ill, forcing him to turn to food banks. "It becomes very, very challenging because if you don't reach anybody to get tested, you won't get paid," he said.

"I'm very uncomfortable and thinking a lot, as in I don't even know what's next, or who to turn to next." Jamaica has recorded fewer than 1,000 coronavirus cases and only a handful of deaths. But lockdown measures shut down tourism, which accounts for 23% of annual GDP, and the economy has been hit hard.

The Bank of Jamaica forecasts that unemployment will rise from 7% to 12%, and the economy is expected to contract by up to 7% for the current fiscal year. Mx Williams, media and communications advisor for Transwave, said the government had largely responded well, but many in the LGBT+ community had fallen through the cracks.

"The virus is exposing that there is still much work to do," said Williams. "There are still a lot of homeless people on the street, a lot of trans women who are still in sex work trying to make ends meet." Sex workers, who were marginalized even before the pandemic, have been significantly impacted, said Jaevion Nelson, executive director of J-Flag.

"One has to recognize that some LGBT people are vulnerable and greater care might have to be given," he said. "As a country, we have to do so much more to take care of needs of people who are economically and socially vulnerable."

($1 = 139.0000 Jamaican dollars)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

'Gracious and all heart as always!': Sushmita Sen thanks Preity Zinta for appreciating 'Arya'

As her close friend Preity Zinta heaped praises on her powerful comeback with web-series Arya, actor Sushmita Sen thanked her fellow actor for the appreciation and for being one of her staunch supporters. Taking to Twitter, Sen penned down ...

COVID-19: Delhi govt extends water bill waiver scheme till Sept 30

The Delhi government on Tuesday extended till September 30 its scheme offering a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Under the scheme, launched in August last year, all c...

OPEC oil output sinks as Saudi deepens cuts and others cut more, survey shows

OPEC oil output hit the lowest in two decades in June as Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab members made larger cuts, a Reuters survey found, pushing group compliance in a supply reduction pact above 100 despite incomplete adherence by Iraq a...

FinMin requested to impose Border Adjustment Tax, says Pradhan

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said the Finance Ministry has been requested to implement the proposed Border Adjustment Tax BAT to provide local manufacturers a level-playing field. The proposed BAT would be imposed on i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020