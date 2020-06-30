UK's Sunak says he will announce next plans for economy on July 8

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he would announce an update to his plans for steering the economy through the coronavirus crisis on July 8.

Sunak has rushed out emergency measures worth an estimated 133 billion pounds ($163.7 billion) mostly to keep people in their jobs.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to fast-track infrastructure investment and slash property planning rules to help the economy recover from its coronavirus lockdown. ($1 = 0.8127 pounds)