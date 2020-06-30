FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
A global trial designed to test whether the anti-malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine can prevent infection with COVID-19 is to restart after being approved by British regulators.
EUROPE * Bavaria approved plans for universal testing, prompting debate elsewhere in Germany about whether to follow suit or stick with a targeted approach to prevent a second wave of infections.
* Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to fast-track 5 billion pounds ($6.15 billion) of infrastructure investment to spur Britain's economy and to "build, build, build" out of the crisis. * Britain has imposed a stringent lockdown on the English city of Leicester after a local flare-up of the virus.
* China has halted almost all imports of pork from the Netherlands, apparently motivated by COVID-19 outbreaks at some of the largest Dutch slaughterhouses. AMERICAS
* U.S. senators called for a government analysis of foreign influence in the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain, saying the pandemic has exposed an over-reliance on China and other countries for the production of essential drugs. * California and Texas saw record spikes in new infections on Monday, and Los Angeles reported an "alarming" one-day surge that put it over 100,000 cases.
* Canada is over the worst of the outbreak, but a spike in cases in the United States and elsewhere shows Canadians must remain vigilant, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. ASIA-PACIFIC
* A new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans and needs to be watched closely in case it becomes a potential "pandemic virus", a study said, although experts said there is no imminent threat. * Indonesia reported on Tuesday its biggest rise in deaths with 71 new fatalities, taking the total to 2,876.
* Uzbekistan has imposed an overnight curfew in parts of the country, including the capital Tashkent, in response to a fresh rise in infections following the gradual lifting of a two-month lockdown. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* The United Nations pushed governments at a virtual conference for nearly $10 billion in aid for Syria, where nine years of war has displaced millions in a humanitarian crisis exacerbated by soaring food prices and the coronavirus crisis. * Nigeria will allow travel between its states outside curfew hours from July 1.
* Senegalese president on Monday said he had decided to lift a state of emergency to support the struggling economy. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental vaccine induced immune responses in healthy volunteers and was shown to be safe in an early-stage trial. * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to outline on Tuesday its conditions for approving a vaccine, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine became the first domestic candidate to win approval for human trials. * Gilead Sciences Inc priced its COVID-19 antiviral drug remdesivir at $2,340 per patient for wealthier nations.
ECONOMIC FALLOUT * European shares rose on Tuesday, extending the optimism of the Asian session, and oil prices steadied as investors looked for signs of second-half economic recovery.
* Global M&A activity tumbled to its lowest level in more than a decade in the second quarter, according to data provider Refinitiv. * The Canadian economy contracted by a record 11.6% in April as the country shutdown, Statistics Canada said.
* Hong Kong's retail sales fell 32.8% in May from a year earlier, as the coronavirus outbreak kept tourists away and sent many retailers to the brink of collapse.
