Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health experts teams to do regular, surprise inspections of COVID facilities in Delhi

It said, the Union health ministry on June 14 had constituted the three teams of domain knowledge experts comprising doctors from the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Delhi, DGHS (Health Ministry) and the Delhi government, assisted by officers from municipal bodies. The aim is rapid assessment of the existing capacity, patient care amenities and associated aspects of the COVID care facilities under the supervision of the Delhi government in order to have efficient and timely decision-making, the order said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:13 IST
Health experts teams to do regular, surprise inspections of COVID facilities in Delhi

The three teams of medical experts constituted by the Union health ministry will conduct regular and surprise inspections at various COVID hospitals in the national capital, officials said. Each of the three teams will have domain experts from the AIIMS, Directorate General of Health Services in the Union health ministry, Delhi government and civic bodies.

"The teams will conduct inspections and submit their report for the preceding week to the Secretary, health ministry and Chief Secretary of Delhi every week by 5 pm on next Tuesday," according to an order issued by the Delhi health department on June 29. It said, the Union health ministry on June 14 had constituted the three teams of domain knowledge experts comprising doctors from the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Delhi, DGHS (Health Ministry) and the Delhi government, assisted by officers from municipal bodies.

The aim is rapid assessment of the existing capacity, patient care amenities and associated aspects of the COVID care facilities under the supervision of the Delhi government in order to have efficient and timely decision-making, the order said. The teams shall perform the work as per the orders of the Supreme Court on June 19, officials said.

The order said it is directed that the teams will inspect each of the dedicated COVID hospitals in Delhi, as per the plan, on a weekly basis and also conduct surprise visits, and suggest specific measures for betterment of facilities and patient care services. "The doctors from AIIMS and DGHS are empowered to co-opt other doctors from their institutes or organisation to assist them in this endeavour," it said.

First team will inspect nine hospitals, including LNJP Hospital, Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the order said. Second team will visit facilities, including GTB Hospital and Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital.

The third team of experts will inspect hospitals, including Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla and Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, it said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden starts critical look at its pandemic response

Sweden on Tuesday announced a commission to evaluate its response to the novel coronavirus, reacting to criticism over a death toll that has far exceeded that of its neighbours. More than 5,300 Swedes have died compared to around 250 in Nor...

Biden to attack Trump's handling of COVID-19 as U.S. cases rise

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday will launch a fresh attack on President Donald Trumps historic mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in many states rises. Speaking at 1 p.m. EDT 17...

Moderate McGrath wins Kentucky Democratic Senate primary -media reports

Former fighter pilot Amy McGrath, an establishment-backed Kentucky Democrat, on Tuesday won the nomination to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November, NBC News and Politico projected on Tuesday, citing preliminary results...

Deal on fisheries possible in 2020, WTO chair and official say

The World Trade Organization WTO aims to secure an agreement on cutting fisheries subsidies this year, the chair of the talks and a WTO official said on Tuesday, despite the cancellation of a major meeting due to COVID-19.The Geneva-based w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020