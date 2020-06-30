Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. top medical experts rebuke American Airlines for filling planes

including required face coverings, enhanced cleaning procedures, and a pre-flight COVID-19 symptom checklist." The company said it knows "customers are placing their trust in us to make every aspect of their journey safe, and we are committed to doing just that." Senator Bernie Sanders wants the CDC to tell airlines that filling planes is "unacceptable behavior - they are endangering the lives of the American people." COVID-19 cases more than doubled in June in at least 10 U.S. states, including Texas and Florida, a Reuters tally showed.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:44 IST
U.S. top medical experts rebuke American Airlines for filling planes
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Top U.S. health experts on Tuesday criticized American Airlines and other carriers for filling planes to capacity, saying it sends the wrong message as the country grapples with a rise in coronavirus outbreaks.

American Airlines said on Friday it will no longer restrict the number of seats sold on flights beginning on Wednesday. United Airlines is also selling planes to capacity though both notify passengers of full flights and allow them to re-book. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said at a Senate hearing that there was "substantial disappointment" with American, given many airlines are keeping middle seats open.

"We don't think it's the right message," Redfield said. Some lawmakers want Congress to require open seats on commercial flights.

Among other large U.S. carriers, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines are limiting the number of seats sold on their flights through at least September. American Airlines said on Tuesday it has "multiple layers of protection in place ... including required face coverings, enhanced cleaning procedures, and a pre-flight COVID-19 symptom checklist."

The company said it knows "customers are placing their trust in us to make every aspect of their journey safe, and we are committed to doing just that." Senator Bernie Sanders wants the CDC to tell airlines that filling planes is "unacceptable behavior - they are endangering the lives of the American people."

COVID-19 cases more than doubled in June in at least 10 U.S. states, including Texas and Florida, a Reuters tally showed. Redfield urged individuals to social distance on airplanes, trains, and buses "to the degree that's feasible and at least have a reliable face covering."

Also addressing the panel, top U.S. infectious diseases official Anthony Fauci called American's decision "of concern." U.S. airlines recently stepped up enforcement of mask wearing on flights. This week they also said they will begin requiring passengers to disclose during check-in whether they have any COVID-19 symptoms or been exposed to the virus within 14 days.

They urged government-administered temperature checks during the airport screening process, but the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said on Tuesday that no decision has been made. While passenger traffic has been severely depressed due to the pandemic, people screened by TSA reached 633,810 on Sunday. That was the most since March 19 but significantly below the 2.6 million people screened a year earlier.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese government raises subsidised bread prices as currency tumbles

The Lebanese government on Tuesday raised the price of a 900-gramme loaf of partially subsidised bread to 2,000 pounds from its pre-October-crisis price of 1,500 pounds in the first such price change in eight years. The pound, which is offi...

Mexico loses 12 million jobs, workers in informal sector grow

Twelve million Mexicans have lost their jobs since March as part of the economic fallout from the coronavirus, and the number of people working in the informal sector shot up significantly, official data showed on Tuesday. The economic part...

Pompeo pushes Iran arms embargo at UN, Russia says U.S. knee on Iran's neck

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday to extend an arms embargo on Iran before it expires in October, prompting Russia to slam Washingtons policy toward Tehran as like putting a knee to the countrys...

TN govt issues SOP for places of worship,says no to sprinkling of holy water

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued a Standard Operating Procedure for places of worship in rural areas, outlining norms to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It includes prohibition for physical offerings like prasad, distribution o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020