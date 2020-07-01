Austria issues travel warnings for Western Balkan countries

Austria issues travel warnings for Western Balkan countriesReuters | Vienna | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:31 IST
Austria is issuing travel warnings for Western Balkan countries that are not part of the European Union because of an increase in coronavirus infections there, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and his ministry said on Wednesday.
Schallenberg said the measure applied to six countries. His ministry said on Twitter those are Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia.
