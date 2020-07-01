Nine-month-old child among 6 fresh COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh

Six more persons, including a nine-month-old child, tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Wednesday, taking the tally in the union territory to 446. Four members of a family in sector 50 here contracted the infection, as per the medical bulletin.

A 21-year-old woman and 33-year-old man, residents of sector 41, also tested positive for the virus, it stated. Three coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 367 persons have been cured of coronavirus as of now, the bulletin said.

A total of 7,792 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 7,317 tested negative while reports in 27 cases are awaited, it stated. There are 73 active cases as of now in the city.

Six persons have so far died of coronavirus in the UT, as per the bulletin. PTI CHS VS AQS AQS.