Jammu records one more COVID-19 related death, toll at 13

A 57-year-old person died of coronavirus at a military hospital in Udhampur district on Wednesday, taking the toll due to the infection in the Jammu region to 13, officials said. Hailing from the Kanachack area of Jammu district, the deceased was suffering from cardiovascular disease and had recently tested positive for COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at the military hospital in Udhampur, they said. With his death, the COVID-29 fatalities in the Jammu region had gone up to 13.

Jammu district had so far accounted for the highest number of eight COVID-related deaths, followed by one each in Udhampur, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri and Doda districts. They were among 1,630 persons who were found infected with coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Jammu region. While 1,166 patients have been cured of the infection, 451 are still undergoing treatment in various COVID dedicated hospitals, including a couple of military hospitals.