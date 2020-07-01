Turkey's total coronavirus cases rise over 200,000 - health ministry
Turkey has identified more than 200,000 coronavirus cases with 1,192 new cases diagnosed in the previous 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. The health ministry data showed more than 87% of the cases have recovered. The death toll in the country from the respiratory disease reached 5,150, the data showed.Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 22:41 IST
