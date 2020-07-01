Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 count reaches 13,861
With 268 new cases being reported, Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 count reached 13,861 on Wednesday.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-07-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 23:02 IST
With 268 new cases being reported, Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 count reached 13,861 on Wednesday. The death toll due to the disease reached 581 after nine deaths were reported today, according to the health bulletin by the state health department.
The confirmed COVID-19 cases include 10,655 cured and discharged patients while there are 2,625 active cases in the state. New cases were reported on Wednesday from Indore, Bhopal, Morena, Gwalior, among other districts. (ANI)
