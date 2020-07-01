Left Menu
Mumbai adds 1,511 new COVID-19 cases; 75 more patients die

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 23:32 IST
Mumbai's coronavirus tally rose to 78,708 on Wednesday with an addition of 1,511 cases, while the death of 75 more patients took the toll in the city to 4,629, the civic body said. After a gap of 20 days, the financial capital of the country recorded more than 1,500 positive cases in a day.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said 1,511 persons tested positive for coronavirus, taking the count to 78,708, while the death toll rose to 4,629 after 75 more patients succumbed to the infection. On June 10 and 11, Mumbai had recorded 1,567 and 1,540 cases, respectively.

According to the release, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the city rose to 44,791 as 621 more patients were discharged from hospitals. The civic body said the city has 29,288 active cases, while 1,031 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals.

On June 30, only 903 new cases had come to light. It was the third time in the month that single-day case increase dipped below 1,000. Of 75 COVID-19 deaths reported on Wednesday, six deaths occurred in the past 48 hours and 69 deaths had taken place earlier.

The doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the city has improved to 42 days and the average growth rate of cases has gone down to 1.68 per cent, the BMC said. The recovery rate of patients is 57 per cent.

As of June 30, cases were rising rapidly in the six wards in north Mumbai, BMC data showed. The growth rate in eight wards is over 2 per cent -- the highest 3.9 per cent was recorded in T wards that include Mulund and Nahur areas.

6,174 buildings have been sealed and there are 755 containment zones in slums and chawls..

