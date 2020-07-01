Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Six FC Dallas players test positive for COVID

"Every member of the FC Dallas traveling party had tested negative for COVID-19 through an MLS-mandated testing service prior to the club's departure on Saturday morning," the team said. "FC Dallas took proactive steps to isolate the newly-affected players as well as all FC Dallas players and staff in Orlando out of an abundance of caution." The 54-match MLS is Back Tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex kicks off on July 8, while Dallas are scheduled to play on July 9 against Vancouver. It was not immediately clear whether the positive tests would impact that schedule.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 23:53 IST
Soccer-Six FC Dallas players test positive for COVID
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Six FC Dallas players have tested positive for COVID-19, Major League Soccer (MLS) said on Wednesday, a week ahead of the kickoff of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida.

Two of the positive tests came "immediately" after the players arrived at the host hotel in Florida on June 27, while another four players tested positive within the last two days. "Every member of the FC Dallas traveling party had tested negative for COVID-19 through an MLS-mandated testing service prior to the club's departure on Saturday morning," the team said.

"FC Dallas took proactive steps to isolate the newly-affected players as well as all FC Dallas players and staff in Orlando out of an abundance of caution." The 54-match MLS is Back Tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex kicks off on July 8, while Dallas are scheduled to play on July 9 against Vancouver.

It was not immediately clear whether the positive tests would impact that schedule. "All members of the club delegation are following MLS health and safety protocols and will remain quarantined in their hotel rooms pending the results of further COVID-19 testing," the team said.

A group of 392 players, coaches and other league and team staff members were tested in the last two days, and the league previously said 20 players and six staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. Teams began arriving in Orlando last week for the relaunch of the league's 25th season, which was abruptly put on hold in March amid the coronavirus outbreak.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-No fans, just cows in campsites ahead of closed Austrian GP

The signage outside the Red Bull Ring declares Welcome Race Fans but none were to be seen on Wednesday as the Austrian circuit prepared for Formula Ones first Grand Prix without spectators.Cows grazed in a field that normally serves as a cr...

US STOCKS-Vaccine optimism, improving data lift Wall Street

U.S. stocks moved higher on Wednesday as rising hopes of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine eased concerns another round of lockdowns was likely following a record surge in coronavirus cases in the United States.Pfizer Incs shares rose n...

UK firms slash jobs to cope with outbreak's long term impact

Companies linked to hospitality, travel and retail in Britain have announced thousands of more job cuts as the longer term consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic take hold, choosing to slim down for survival rather than await potential gover...

U.K. regulators take aim at Apple's search engine deal with Google

The payments by Alphabet Incs Google to Apple Inc to be the default search engine on Apples Safari web browser create a significant barrier to entry and expansion for Googles rivals in the search engine market, the UK markets regulator said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020