Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Fans break distancing rules at Bulgarian Cup final

The fans, however, again demonstrated little respect for the requirements of the authorities, with CSKA supporters standing close together and shouting abuse at Borissov during the 80th Cup final. The government also said spectators should wear face masks with stewards offering everyone entering the stadium a free one.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 01:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 01:15 IST
Soccer-Fans break distancing rules at Bulgarian Cup final
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of fans broke social distancing rules in the stands as Lokomotiv Plovdiv beat CSKA Sofia 5-3 on penalties on Wednesday to win the Bulgarian Cup for a second consecutive year. The Balkan country's government allowed 12,000 spectators at the game despite multiple COVID-19 rules violations since the domestic league resumed on June 5 after an almost three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov ordered Health Minister Kiril Ananiev to attend the match at the Vasil Levski national stadium to monitor whether spectators were complying with the health measures. The fans, however, again demonstrated little respect for the requirements of the authorities, with CSKA supporters standing close together and shouting abuse at Borissov during the 80th Cup final.

The government also said spectators should wear face masks with stewards offering everyone entering the stadium a free one. But only a very small number of fans used the protective cover-up. Referee Georgi Kabakov interrupted the game for a few minutes in the second half after CSKA fans set off flares and threw smoke bombs.

Fans of Lokomotiv, last season's Cup winners, also mocked the "Black Lives Matter" movement, displaying a banner reading "White Lives Matter". Last week a plane carrying a banner declaring "White Lives Matter Burnley" flew over Manchester City's Etihad Stadium at the start of the Premier League game against Burnley.

Bulgaria's Sports Minister Krasen Kralev had warned that violations during the Cup final could lead to "more drastic measures". There were few chances in the game with both sides struggling to break down disciplined defenses.

CSKA, seeking their first trophy since 2016, finished with 10 men after midfielder Kristiyan Malinov was sent off for a second bookable offense with five minutes remaining. The clash ended goalless after extra time and Lokomotiv, who have clinched Europa League qualifying berth, held their nerve in the penalty shootout.

The Plovdiv-based side converted all their spot-kicks with substitute keeper Ilko Pirgov saving the penalty of CSKA's Gambian striker Ali Sowe.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Months later, U.N. Security Council backs call for coronavirus truce

The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday finally backed U.N. chief Antonio Guterres March 23 call for a global truce amid the coronavirus pandemic, adopting a resolution after months of talks to win a compromise between the United States and ...

Soccer-Fans break distancing rules at Bulgarian Cup final

Thousands of fans broke social distancing rules in the stands as Lokomotiv Plovdiv beat CSKA Sofia 5-3 on penalties on Wednesday to win the Bulgarian Cup for a second consecutive year. The Balkan countrys government allowed 12,000 spectator...

California closes bars, indoor restaurant dining in most of state as coronavirus surges

Indoor activities at restaurants, movie theaters and other facilities will be banned in most of California for at least three weeks as COVID-19 infections surge, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday. All bars and brew pubs, whether indoo...

Mali opposition seeks to curb president's authority in reform plan

Opponents of Malis President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Wednesday sought to end a political crisis by proposing reforms to neuter his authority and hand executive power to a prime minister, although they abandoned a demand for his resignatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020